Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
