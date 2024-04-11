Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is PFS Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

PFS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

