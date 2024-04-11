Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,808,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 23,144,166 shares.The stock last traded at $3.39 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grab by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

