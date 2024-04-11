GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a growth of 781.5% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.02% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.