Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Acquires $275,920.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) VP Gary R. Martz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.98 per share, with a total value of $275,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greif Trading Down 0.7 %

Greif stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Greif by 162,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.