Grindr (GRND) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.91 Grindr Competitors $18.74 billion $2.10 billion 13.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -164.30% -43.07% -8.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grindr and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 699 3761 9325 275 2.65

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

