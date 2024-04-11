Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
