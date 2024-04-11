G&S Capital LLC Buys 3,738 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

CGXU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 173,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,130. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

