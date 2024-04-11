G&S Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,111 shares. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

