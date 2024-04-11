G&S Capital LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.86. 1,224,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,310. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.73 and a 200 day moving average of $310.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

