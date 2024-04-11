G&S Capital LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 700,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

