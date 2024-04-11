G&S Capital LLC Has $645,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 452,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

