G&S Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.44. The company had a trading volume of 765,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.24 and its 200-day moving average is $382.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

