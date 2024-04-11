G&S Capital LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.21. The company had a trading volume of 240,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,470. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

