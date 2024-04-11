G&S Capital LLC Purchases 474 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.