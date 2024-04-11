G&S Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,863 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.68. 7,890,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

