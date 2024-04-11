G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.9 %

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 2,450,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.