G&S Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $324.48. The company had a trading volume of 497,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,666. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $217.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.61 and its 200-day moving average is $341.72.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

