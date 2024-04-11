G&S Capital LLC Sells 699 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. 5,149,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,244,088. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
