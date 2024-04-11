G&S Capital LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,113,000 after buying an additional 836,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,925,000 after acquiring an additional 793,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 278,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

