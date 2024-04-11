GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Insider Purchases A$39,892.40 in Stock

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Carole Campbell bought 3,620 shares of GUD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.02 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,892.40 ($26,418.81).

GUD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

GUD Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GUD’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. GUD’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

