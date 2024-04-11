Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $14.10

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $14.50. Guild shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1,950 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Guild Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

