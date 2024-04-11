GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $513.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.