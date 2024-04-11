GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,095 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.