GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 663 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $513.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.