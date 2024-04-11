GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in RPC were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RPC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RPC by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Up 1.0 %

RPC stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on RES

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.