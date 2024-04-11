GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MOH. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $377.13 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.