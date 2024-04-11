GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

