GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.