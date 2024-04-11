GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,723 shares of company stock worth $2,578,122 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $155.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

