GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 209 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

