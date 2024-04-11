GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $64.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.