GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,879 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.