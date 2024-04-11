GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 301 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $647,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Landstar System by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.88 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

