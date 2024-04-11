GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $589,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $218.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.