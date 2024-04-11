GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 916 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $116.85 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M/I Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.