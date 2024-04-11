GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

