Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Declares $3.60 Dividend

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 3.6041 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
HPGLY stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $197.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
