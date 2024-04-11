Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 5,416,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503,264. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

