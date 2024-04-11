Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 104,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after buying an additional 969,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 1,327,085 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.