Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.48. 8,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.