Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of York Water worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in York Water by 17.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in York Water by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of York Water by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of YORW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.63. 2,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $496.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $46.81.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

