Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 139 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

