Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,760 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 640,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708,995. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

