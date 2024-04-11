Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 641 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 684,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,258,321. The company has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

