Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 680 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,920,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,236. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

