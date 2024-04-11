Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,926. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.