Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.19.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
