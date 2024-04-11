Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.3 %
HROWM stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $27.72.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile
