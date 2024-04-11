Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Shares Down 2.1%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Harvey Norman Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.2855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

